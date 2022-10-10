Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a Santa Ynez homicide that took place early Saturday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

About 3:55 a.m., deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of Jason Way for an unknown type of emergency and arrived to find a seriously injured man.

County Fire and medics arrived to treat the victim, who was beyond life-saving measures and was declared dead at the scene, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

