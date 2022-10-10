Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a Santa Ynez homicide that took place early Saturday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
About 3:55 a.m., deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of Jason Way for an unknown type of emergency and arrived to find a seriously injured man.
County Fire and medics arrived to treat the victim, who was beyond life-saving measures and was declared dead at the scene, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Detectives are not releasing how the victim was killed, Zick said.
The suspect fled prior to deputies’ arrival, but he was identified and deputies began searching the area without success.
Sheriff’s detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris from Lancaster. He is described as White male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Identities of the other people involved are not yet available for release, Zick said.
Several hours after the murder, it was discovered that a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with California license plate 7GJW053 was stolen from a residence in the area, she said.
Based on the proximity of the two crimes, detectives believe Svane-Morris stole the minivan after committing the murder.
Detectives said Svane-Morris should be considered dangerous, and anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle should immediately call 911 and not approach or attempt to contact him.
Zick said the investigation remains active, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.