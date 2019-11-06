{{featured_button_text}}

A Santa Maria man charged with murder in the Oct. 6 shooting death of 33-year-old Jose Alberto Medina in front of 805 Tacos pleaded not guilty Wednesday at Superior Court in Santa Maria. 

Juan Carlos Hernandez, 25, briefly appeared with his attorney in Judge Gustavo Lavayen's court wearing an orange jail top with blue pants.

In addition to the murder charge, Hernandez denied all special allegations.  

Hernandez is facing one count of murder with five enhancements, including using a firearm to cause great bodily injury and using a firearm in commission of a felony. 

Following the shooting, Hernandez fled to Mexico where he reportedly turned himself into authorities in the city of Guadalajara on Oct. 19, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz. 

From there, Hernandez was handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service, which brought him back to Los Angeles to be arrested and taken into custody by the Santa Maria Police Department. 

Hernandez is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18 in Department 8 at the Superior Court. 

