A suspect wanted for an
Oct. 6 homicide in Santa Maria was arrested in Mexico on Saturday and extradited to the United States on Monday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Juan Carlos Hernandez, 29, was arrested in the city of Guadalajara and brought back to Los Angeles, where Santa Maria Police Department detectives took him into custody on Monday, according to Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.
The department received assistance from the U.S. Marshal's Office.
Hernandez is wanted on suspicion of
shooting and killing 33-year-old Jose Gonzales Medina, of Santa Maria, in front of 805 Tacos, located in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
Hernandez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for homicide.
Ruiz didn't provide details on how law enforcement tracked Hernandez but said that information will be released in the future.
