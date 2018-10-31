A man suspected of burglarizing a pharmacy in Solvang was arrested early Wednesday morning following a high-speed pursuit, and detectives are looking for a second suspect in the case, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
About 3:40 a.m., deputies were alerted to suspicious activity at the Rite Aid pharmacy in the 600 block of Alamo Pintado Road and arrived at the store to find obvious signs of a burglary, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Deputies spotted a dark-colored Lexus sedan associated with the burglary heading northbound on Highway 101 near Buellton before it made a U-turn and headed south on the highway.
When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to yield, and California Highway Patrol officers joined the chase, pursuing the Lexus down Nojoqui Grade until increasing speeds prompted them to discontinue the chase out of concern for public safety.
However, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support helicopter continued to track the vehicle and through county public safety dispatchers provided deputies and officers on the ground with information about the vehicle’s location, Hoover said.
CHP officers in Goleta picked up the chase and pursued the Lexus southbound on Highway 101 until it exited in Santa Barbara, where around 4:30 a.m., a city police officer spotted the car in the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street.
A man located nearby matched the description of one of the suspects seen in Rite Aid surveillance and allegedly had the keys to the vehicle in his pocket.
Twenty-eight-year-old Trenell Roshean Steel of Carson was arrested on suspicion of burglary and evading police and is being held in Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of prescription medication stolen from Rite Aid, Hoover said.
Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to determine who else was involved in the crime and are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4150.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling 805-681-4171 and on the website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.