Three people who were killed Friday night at a home in the 5900 block of Oakhill Road in Orcutt lived at the residence, and were apparently stabbed and beaten to death by David Gerald McNabb, who also lived at the residence, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said Saturday afternoon.
The victims have been identified as McNabb's sister, 34-year-old Nicole McNabb of Orcutt, his mother, 64-year-old Melanie McNabb of Orcutt, and 63-year-old Carlos Echavarria, of Orcutt, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Officials said the motive for the killings is not known.
McNabb, 43, worked at the County Sheriff’s Office as a custody deputy from July of 2001 to March of 2012, when he voluntarily resigned, according to Hoover. In September of 2012 he was arrested by the Oxnard Police Department and booked at the Ventura County Jail. In May of 2014, he was convicted of felony domestic violence and sentenced to jail.
The investigation into the homicides is ongoing, and the Sheriff's Office is also conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team used a 40 mm impact weapon and shotgun beanbag rounds in an attempt to subdue McNabb, according to Hoover. However, he continued to pose an immediate threat, at which point the deputies shot him. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics McNabb died, she said.
Sheriff’s detectives and forensics personnel have been working around the clock to process the crime scene and gather evidence, Hoover said. They will provide additional details as the investigation progresses and as facts are confirmed.
The scene unfolded Friday night about 8:05 p.m. Friday, after deputies received a report of a person who entered her home in the 5900 block of Oakhill Road and found a person covered in blood in a bathtub. The woman fled the residence and called for help, according to Hoover.
Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office is requesting all residents in the Oakhill Estates shelter in place until further notice due to an unfolding situation on Oakhill Dr. Thank you for your cooperation.— SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) December 29, 2018
When sheriff's deputies arrived at the residence, which is in the gated Oakhill Estates community, they determined that the suspect was inside. Deputies entered the home, found the suspect and determined that he was armed with a rifle, Hoover said.
An emergency notification was sent to residents in the Oakhill Estates neighborhood advising them to shelter in place just before 9 p.m. The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Sheriff's Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the scene to assist.
McNabb told deputies there were additional people inside the home, according to Hoover.
A confrontation ensued during which McNabb was initially shot with less than lethal ammunition, Hoover said. He was then shot by deputies and transported to a hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.
During further investigation, deputies found the three people dead inside the home.
The shelter-in-place warning was lifted just before midnight Saturday. Law enforcement said the event appears to be an isolated incident and that they have no reason to believe there were other suspects involved.
Security personnel have been at the front gates leading to Oakhill Estates since early Saturday morning, and as of Saturday night were only allowing residents of the gated community inside.
SBSO don’t know yet how many people actually live in that oak hill residence in #Orcutt. They won’t say yet how the RP happened upon the injured party in the home bathroom before calling dispatch, leading them to the barricade suspect. #santamaria #santamariatimes— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) December 29, 2018