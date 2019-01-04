A week after a triple homicide at an Orcutt home, sheriff's officials revealed Friday that suspect David McNabb, who was fatally shot by police, died of multiple gunshot wounds after allegedly pointing an unloaded rifle at responding deputies.
McNabb, 43, a former sheriff's custody deputy, reportedly beat and stabbed his sister, Nicole McNabb, 34, his mother, Melanie McNabb, 64, and his mother's boyfriend, Carlos Echavarria, 63, in their home on Oakhill Road on Dec. 28.
A motive for the killings remains under investigation.
After Nicole McNabb's friend, who also lived at the residence, called 911 upon returning to the bloody crime scene just after 8 p.m. Dec. 28, responding deputies determined McNabb was armed with a rifle.
Two deputies initially tried to subdue McNabb with less-lethal means that included two foam baton rounds and four shotgun beanbag rounds, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Friday.
McNabb then moved, pointing the rifle in the direction of deputies who perceived a lethal threat, according to Hoover.
Four deputies fired a total of 23 .223 rifle rounds at McNabb, killing him.
McNabb's rifle was later determined to be an unloaded Browning .243 caliber lever-action rifle, which reportedly belonged to his late father, according to Hoover. Due to a felony conviction in 2014, McNabb was prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms.
McNabb's autopsy was completed Thursday, and it was determined he sustained five gunshot wounds. He also was struck twice by less-lethal rounds. The final autopsy is pending toxicology results.
An autopsy was conducted on one of the homicide victims Friday, and two more are scheduled next week to determine the cause and manner of the victims' deaths, according to Hoover.
Family members of victim Carlos Echavarria are remembering the family patriarch as a loving man, father and grandfather. They launched a GoFundMe page on Thursday to cover food and lodging expenses for extended family members to travel to California.
By Friday evening, the GoFundMe page had raised close to $2,500 of their $20,000 goal.
On the fundraising site, son Jason Echavarria wrote:
"Carlos Echavarria, my father, will be loved and missed by many. He left this world on December 28th of 2018. We never expected this to happen or even imagined a world without him. Unfortunately, life always has a way of throwing a curve ball."
According to the GoFundMe page, Carlos Echavarria was going to propose to Melanie McNabb before their deaths.
"His love for her was evident and all of us [has] seen it," the page reads. "It wasn't until he and Melanie were reunited in 2018 that we saw a happiness come out of him that we had never seen.
"We loved Melanie and him together, it brought something new and wonderful to our family," the GoFundMe page continued. "We will miss him more than words could ever describe because he was a special part of this family that will be irreplaceable."