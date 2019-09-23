Santa Maria resident Francisco Gutierrez Ortega, who is accused of being involved in the
shooting death of Lompoc resident Marlon Brumfield, has been formally charged with murder, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Gutierrez Ortega, 24, made his first appearance in Lompoc Superior Court on Monday afternoon. His arraignment was continued to Oct. 17 by Judge James Iwasko. His bail has been set at $2 million.
In addition to the felony murder charge, Gutierrez Ortega is also accused of committing the murder for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang.
Brumfield was home on leave from the Army — he had been stationed in Germany — when he was shot and killed in the early morning of Sept. 8 near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue. He was 22 years old.
The Lompoc Police Department
announced Friday that it had arrested Gutierrez Ortega in connection with the crime, while a second suspect remains on the loose. Police are seeking information from the public to locate the other suspect, 24-year-old Walter Alexander Morales Jr.
Hundreds of Lompoc community members participated in a
march and rally Friday evening in honor of Brumfield, whose funeral was Saturday.
Lompoc community members march along East Ocean Avenue on Friday in honor of Marlon Brumfield, who was shot and killed in the city on Sept. 8.
The march and gathering in the courtyard outside City Hall included comments from Brumfield’s friends and family members, as well as remarks from Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani and representatives of the U.S. military and several local churches.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne with words and acknowledgement from the community. “I don’t want to see any more of our young people lose their lives when they’re about to contribute so much to the world,” she said. “Marlon was an amazing example of coming from Lompoc and going out in the world and doing good, with so much potential to come back and do even more good for our community.”
Police Chief Joe Mariani said Friday night that community assistance was key for investigators to make a break in the case. “I can tell you that the last two weeks we’ve had tremendous help from people in our community,” he said.
Jenecia Smalls, Marlon Brumfield's sister spoke at Friday's gathering at City Hall.
“He always told me, ‘I’m a legend,’” Small said, before repeating the phrase with more bass in her voice, drawing cheers from her audience, many of whom were fighting back tears. “And he is,” she added.
Friday’s assemblage took place just one day after the Lompoc Police Department announced that it had arrested 25-year-old Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, whom police suspect was involved in Brumfield’s murder. Lompoc police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a second suspect, 24-year-old Walter Alexander Morales Jr.
Multiple speakers at the rally talked about taking action to bring about change from a grassroots level. One possible route could be for community members to take their concerns to the city’s Public Safety Commission, which will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at City Hall.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.