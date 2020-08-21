Suspect dead after shooting at Vons gas station in Nipomo

A male suspect wearing body armor was killed Friday after shots were reportedly fired at a Nipomo gas station, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's spokesman.
The suspect, who wasn't identified, was reported dead shortly after 1 p.m. after he was taken into custody less than an hour earlier, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Shots fired were reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at Vons gas, located in the 500 block of West Tefft Street.
The man was reported in a nearby parking lot before he ran into Vons and came back out, at which point Sheriff's deputies engaged him, according to Cipolla, adding that the man was on foot and firing shots indiscriminately.
Several police units responded to the scene, including from the California Highway Patrol, a Bearcat armored vehicle and a K9 unit.
The K9 unit was released at the suspect shortly after 12 p.m. and taken into custody a few minutes later.
Employees at Vons rushed into small office in the back of the building, where they remained until the scene was cleared, according to Cipolla.
No injuries were reported and Cipolla did not say how the suspect died or whether he was shot.
At point, the suspect stopped a black 4-door hatchback vehicle and spoke to the driver before it drove away, according to Cipolla.
"We don't know if he was trying to carjack that individual or not, but ask that individual who made contact him with the shooter to call us as well," Cipolla said.
Additionally, police are investigating whether the suspect fired several rounds that became embedded in the door of a first responder vehicle, according to Cipolla.
Police are investigating a "very large and very active" crime scene near Mary Avenue and Tefft Street, where detectives are panning several businesses in the area asking for witnesses, Cipolla said.
