Suspect arrested in Orcutt area mail theft

Suspect arrested in Orcutt area mail theft

{{featured_button_text}}
David Seviere

Seviere

 Contributed Photo, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Maria man early Friday morning in Orcutt on suspicion of felony mail theft and related violations after stolen mail was allegedly found in his vehicle.

David Seviere, 44, was arrested on suspicion of mail theft, possession of burglary tools and being a felon in possession of a stun gun and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, then released without bail in accordance with Emergency Rule 4, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

About 2 a.m., deputies received a report of a man stealing mail and went to the area of Aiden Way and Via Steffron in the Rice Ranch area, where they found Seviere near the neighborhood’s community mailboxes, Zick said.

Deputies subsequently discovered mail stolen from several nearby residents, keys modified to open mailboxes and a stun gun inside Sevier’s lifted blue GMC Jimmy, she said.

A woman reported to be with Seviere prior to deputies arrival is suspected of being involved in the mail theft, and deputies are seeking any video footage of the suspects from doorbell cameras or home surveillance systems in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with video or additional information to call the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Substation at 805-934-6150 or email Sr. Deputy Robertson at dar3049@sbsheriff.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News