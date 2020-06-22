Suspect arrested in Orcutt area mail theft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Santa Maria man early Friday morning in Orcutt on suspicion of felony mail theft and related violations after stolen mail was allegedly found in his vehicle.

David Seviere, 44, was arrested on suspicion of mail theft, possession of burglary tools and being a felon in possession of a stun gun and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, then released without bail in accordance with Emergency Rule 4, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

About 2 a.m., deputies received a report of a man stealing mail and went to the area of Aiden Way and Via Steffron in the Rice Ranch area, where they found Seviere near the neighborhood’s community mailboxes, Zick said.

Deputies subsequently discovered mail stolen from several nearby residents, keys modified to open mailboxes and a stun gun inside Sevier’s lifted blue GMC Jimmy, she said.

A woman reported to be with Seviere prior to deputies arrival is suspected of being involved in the mail theft, and deputies are seeking any video footage of the suspects from doorbell cameras or home surveillance systems in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with video or additional information to call the Santa Maria Sheriff’s Substation at 805-934-6150 or email Sr. Deputy Robertson at dar3049@sbsheriff.org.

