A 25-year-old was arrested Wednesday night in the gang-related shooting death of 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas in northern Lompoc late Saturday.
Two suspects remain unidentified in the shooting that also injured two others, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
After four days of "vigorous investigation" Raymond Ramon Vega was arrested on suspicion of homicide, participation in a criminal street gang and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman.
He was booked into the Lompoc Police Department's jail after his arrest at 6:30 p.m.
The Lompoc Police Department responded to the shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block alley between North F and G streets. Once on scene, officers reported finding three victims with gunshot wounds. All three were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and Vargas later died from his injuries.
The incident marks the city’s seventh homicide of 2019, a year in which public safety has been a central topic of concern for city leaders and community members, many of whom participated in a rally Sept. 20 to encourage peace and honor Marlon Brumfield, a 22-year-old who was gunned down in Lompoc on Sept. 8.
The investigation is continuing, the spokesman said, as officials seek to identify two other suspects involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.