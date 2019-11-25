{{featured_button_text}}

A male was arrested Sunday following a vehicle rollover on an off-ramp at the intersection of Highways 101 and 154, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at 1:22 p.m. when a 2007 black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that had been reported stolen rolled over, the CHP spokesman said.

All three male occupants fled the scene on foot, although one was later apprehended after he emerged from the bushes close to the scene. 

The suspect wasn't immediately identified. Two more males still are sought by police. No injuries were reported. 

