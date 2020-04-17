You are the owner of this article.
Superior Court switches to video conferencing in first step toward reopening courthouses
Santa Maria

Video conferencing was used for the first time in Santa Maria Superior Court history Friday to facilitate the first sentencing hearings held since most Santa Barbara County courtrooms were closed last month due to the coronavirus, said spokesman Darrel Parker.

The video conferencing option allowing defendants and attorneys to appear remotely is among the first steps in reopening county Superior Court rooms. Remote hearings will allow judges to conduct preliminary hearings, which are expected to resume next week along with other court hearings, Parker said. 

On March 16, California Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye approved an emergency request from Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo to close all courtrooms except for two each in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara: one for in-custody criminal arraignments and one for emergency orders.

Additionally, juvenile cases across the county were consolidated into one Santa Maria courtroom. All other court matters -- including criminal trials, traffic and civil cases -- are indefinitely suspended. 

The California Judicial Council on April 6 issued a set of emergency orders that included allowing defendants to appear remotely from jail.

That included defendant Victor Cruz, 20, prosecutors and defense attorneys who appeared on a television screen Friday before Judge Patricia Kelly in Department 9 for a sentencing in a robbery case.

Cruz was arrested on suspicion of robbery and delaying an officer on Dec. 30, 2019 after allegedly taking property from a juvenile at Buena Vista Park, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel, who added that Cruz may have used a BB gun during the crime.

Cruz pleaded guilty to one felony count of grand theft of a person and was sentenced to 365 days in county jail, plus four years of probation, according to a deal with Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls.

Additionally, Cruz received 110 days of credit for time served and could get another 110 days for good behavior, Ingalls said.

With an internet camera mounted on the top of a television screen, Cruz, along with prosecutors and defense attorneys, appeared in nine respective squares that covered the TV screen similar to the beginning of a Brady Bunch episode.

Cruz appeared from inside one of four of the jail's "Zoom rooms," which include two interview and two visitation rooms modified to accommodate video conferencing, Parker said. 

The only people in the courtroom were Kelly, bailiffs, administrative staff and one journalist who all wore masks. Every other seat in the audience displayed an "unavailable" sign to promote social distancing.

Everyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask and gloves, Parker said, which are necessary while officials make incremental steps, including implementing video conferencing, to restore court functions during the pandemic. 

Instead of a proprietary system, the Superior Court went "all in" on using Zoom software, Parker said. 

The ability to video conference came after successful dry runs in Santa Barbara on Monday and then in Santa Maria on Thursday. 

A remote hearing can't happen unless a defendant consents, but otherwise the process should save money on transportation costs, Parker said. 

Parker will seek to continue using video conferencing after the pandemic is lifted, he said.

"We're just trying to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars," Parker said, while also considering the defendant's constitutional rights. "It makes sense to me." 

Concerned about COVID-19?

