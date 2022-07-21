Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy Staffel will retire Sunday after 24 years of service, handling everything from small civil claims to death penalty cases. 

Former Gov. Pete Wilson appointed Staffel to the Superior Court in 1998. Besides his work on the court, Staffel served as a county supervisor and member of the California Coast Commission.

"Tim Staffel has lived a life of service to our community. He has been a role model for me and so many others," said County Supervisor Bob Nelson, who was sworn in by Staffel in 2021. "He has always been a strong voice of the North County, whether it was at his time on the Board of Supervisors or in the courts." 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government Reporter

Joshua Nelson is the City Government Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

Recommended for you