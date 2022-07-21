Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy Staffel will retire Sunday after 24 years of service, handling everything from small civil claims to death penalty cases.
Former Gov. Pete Wilson appointed Staffel to the Superior Court in 1998. Besides his work on the court, Staffel served as a county supervisor and member of the California Coast Commission.
"Tim Staffel has lived a life of service to our community. He has been a role model for me and so many others," said County Supervisor Bob Nelson, who was sworn in by Staffel in 2021. "He has always been a strong voice of the North County, whether it was at his time on the Board of Supervisors or in the courts."
The majority of Staffel's time on the court was spent handling a civil department assignment that included trials, family law and probate calendars. In one of his more notable decisions, Staffel signed an order allowing the Santa Maria Cemetery District to reclaim hundreds of abandoned burial plots in 2018.
In 2005, Staffel oversaw the trial of James Maneul Noriega, who was convicted of the first-degree murder in the deaths of Kathleen Martinez, nearly 21, and her 2-year-old daughter, Savanna Zamora, as well as a third murder special allegation of termination of a pregnancy in the death of Martinez's 8-month fetus, later named Mary Ann Rose. After deliberation, the jury remained split 6-6 on whether or not Noriega would receive the death penalty and he was sentenced to life in prison.
Describing his time behind the bench, Staffel said, “I sought to be as efficient as possible, be respectful of jurors’ time as they served as trial jurors, resolve contentious, frequently emotional family law cases as fairly as possible, often under difficult circumstances, and to always start court right on time and be prepared to deal with complicated legal issues.”
Staffel received his bachelor's degree in journalism and political science from San Diego State University. He spent two years as a sportswriter for the Lompoc Record, sister paper of the Santa Maria Times, before pursuing his law degree at the University of the Pacific in Sacramento.
Staffel would return to Santa Maria to run his law firm Moomau & Staffel, which also had an office in Ventura. While there, he focused primarily on civil litigation, emphasizing insurance defense, personal injury and business litigation.
Prior to becoming a judge, Staffel was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, serving two terms as the 4th District supervisor beginning in 1992. The seat, currently held by Nelson, represents the Lompoc Valley and Orcutt.
According to Staffel, some of his proudest achievements while serving the 4th District include assisting in the establishment of Amtrak stations in Lompoc and Guadalupe, bringing county health-care services to Lompoc and framing the Orcutt Community Plan.
Staffel and his wife, Colleen, who are longtime residents plan to remain in the area. After being accepted into the California Assigned Judges Program, he will continue to work as an assigned judge for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties when requested.
"There's no better place than the Central Coast to live and work," Staffel said.