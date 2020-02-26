Sunnyvale man pleads no contest to attempted murder in attack on Lompoc doctor

As a result, prosecutors charged Lu with attempted murder, robbery and two enhancements, including personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Lu originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges.
As part of the plea deal, Lu is facing a six-year state prison sentence — five years for the attempted murder charge and one year for the enhancement, with both to be served consecutively.
Additionally, Lu faces five years of parole upon his release. Restitution is to be determined, court records show.
Lu is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 7 in Department 1 at Superior Court in Lompoc.
COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County
Maikl Abdelmesih
Wanted for Carry concealed firearm, possess controlled substances for sale
Name: Maikl Abdelmesih
Also Known As: Maikl Mesih
Date of Birth: 11-6-96
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR037826
Date Issued: 2-11-20
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=25400(A)(3) PC OFF=11370.1(A) HS OFF=11378 HS F OFF=11378 HS F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Emanuelle Gonzalez
Wanted for Violation of post release supervision / Felony domestic battery
Name: Emanuelle Gonzalez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-27-80
Height: 5-8
Weight: 140
Warrant No: 1235886
Date Issued: 2-6-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=3455(B)(1)PC OFF=273.5(A)PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
William Zamora
Wanted for 2nd degree burglary / Illegal possession of a firearm (2) felony warrants
Name: William Zamora
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 5-1-90
Height: 5-10
Weight: 230
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR038026
Date Issued: 1-13-20
Bail Amount: $35,000.00
Charges: OFF=459 PC 2ND DEG
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Pamela Hoppers
Wanted for Possession of stolen property / Identity theft
Name: Pamela Hoppers
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 8-27-91
Height: 5-3
Weight: 110
Complexion: White female adult, blonde hair, blue eyes.
Warrant No: WR038047
Date Issued: 2-11-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=530.5(C)(3) PC OFF=496(A) PC F OFF=496(A) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Gabriel Lujan
Wanted for Terrorist threats / Felony domestic battery / assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Gabriel Lujan
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 8-27-94
Height: 5-6
Weight: 160
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR038051
Date Issued: 2-11-20
Bail Amount: $300,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=422 PC F OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=245(A)(4) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Pablo Hernandez
Wanted for Probation violation / 2nd Degree Robbery
Name: Pablo Hernandez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 9-18-86
Height: 5-11
Weight: 200
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WR037478
Date Issued: 1-21-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=211 PC 2ND DEG
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Jeanne Sepeda
Wanted for Probation violation / bringing controlled substances into a jail facility.
Name: Jeanne Sepeda
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 5-3-81
Height: 5-6
Weight: 135
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR037720
Date Issued: 1-3-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=4573.6(A) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Christian Mendoza
Wanted for Vehicle theft
Name: Christian Mendoza
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 5-18-2001
Height: 5-9
Weight: 160
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WR037757
Date Issued: 1-30-20
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC1320A OFF=10851(A) VC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
David Schmale
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: David Schmale
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-11-84
Height: 5-7
Weight: 140
Complexion: White male adult, brown hair, hazel eyes
Warrant No: WR038023
Date Issued: 2-10-20
Bail Amount: $30,000.00
Charges: OFF=245(A)(4) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Aaron Hines
Wanted for 1st degree robbery
Name: Aaron Hines
Also Known As: Aaron Carter
Date of Birth: 6-26-98
Height: 5-9
Weight: 200
Complexion: Black male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR037674
Date Issued: 1-30-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=211 PC 1ST DEG
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email