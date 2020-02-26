Sunnyvale man pleads no contest to attempted murder in attack on Lompoc doctor

A Sunnyvale man pleaded no contest Tuesday to the attempted murder of a physician at Lompoc Valley Medical Center in February 2019 and now is facing a state prison sentence of six years, according to court documents.

Long Lu, 37, of Sunnyvale appeared before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca at Superior Court in Lompoc, where he struck a deal with prosecutors to enter a plea of no contest to a felony count of attempted murder.

Additionally, Lu admitted to an enhancement of attacking a victim over the age of 65.