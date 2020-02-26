You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sunnyvale man pleads no contest to attempted murder in attack on Lompoc doctor
top story

Sunnyvale man pleads no contest to attempted murder in attack on Lompoc doctor

{{featured_button_text}}
Long Lu

Lu

 Contributed Photo

A Sunnyvale man pleaded no contest Tuesday to the attempted murder of a physician at Lompoc Valley Medical Center in February 2019 and now is facing a state prison sentence of six years, according to court documents. 

Long Lu, 37, of Sunnyvale appeared before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca at Superior Court in Lompoc, where he struck a deal with prosecutors to enter a plea of no contest to a felony count of attempted murder.

Additionally, Lu admitted to an enhancement of attacking a victim over the age of 65. 

Lu was accused of robbing and attempting to strangle Dr. Lawrence Riemer, an independent physician assigned to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, just before the doctor was about to walk into the rear entrance of the hospital the morning of Feb. 26, 2019, according to the Lompoc Police Department. 

As a result, prosecutors charged Lu with attempted murder, robbery and two enhancements, including personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Lu originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges. 

As part of the plea deal, Lu is facing a six-year state prison sentence — five years for the attempted murder charge and one year for the enhancement, with both to be served consecutively. 

Additionally, Lu faces five years of parole upon his release. Restitution is to be determined, court records show. 

Lu is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing at 8:30 a.m. April 7 in Department 1 at Superior Court in Lompoc.

COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News