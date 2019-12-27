String of vehicle collisions on Hwy 166 near Cuyama result in multiple injuries Thursday

Multiple people were injured Thursday following a string of separate collisions, including two involving semitrucks, during snowy weather on Highway 166, prompting the closure of the roadway for several hours.
The first collision was reported at 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 166 and Kirshenmann Road when a Chevy Cruze attempted to make U-turn back to Highway 33 and was struck by a semitruck, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Craig Carrier.
One person was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria more than 60 miles away, he said.
Three vehicles, including a motor home, were reportedly involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of Highways 166 and 33 east of Cuyama, according to the California Highway Patrol; Highway 166 reopened, according to Caltrans.
The second collision occurred at noon at the intersection of Highway 166 and Highway 33. A 2019 Ford Fusion stopped at Highway 33 made a left-hand turn westbound onto Highway 166 in front of a Pace Arrow motor home, Carrier said.
The motor home was traveling eastbound on Highway 166 when it broadsided the Fusion, Carrier said, adding that the force of the collision pushed the motor home into a GMC Sierra pickup truck stopped behind the Fusion.
One person complained of back pain and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance, Carrier said.
Snowy conditions were reported at the time, Carrier added, although he was unsure if weather factored into the collision.
Two additional collisions were reported in Kern County, a Buttonwillow CHP spokesman said.
The first collision involving two sedans occurred at 7:06 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 166 and Klipstein Canyon Road, approximately 20 miles east of New Cuyama, the CHP spokesman said.
Five people received major injuries, he said.
The second collision occurred at 12:10 p.m., when a semitruck carrying propane collided with a four-door sedan near the intersection of Highway 166 and Soda Lake Road, the CHP spokesman said.
Neither propane leaks nor injuries were reported, he said.
Caltrans closed Highway 166 between Interstate 5 and Highway 101 for approximately four hours on Thursday, citing weather conditions. Caltrans reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. that the highway was reopened with CHP escorts.
Highway 33 from Wheeler Gorge to Highway 166 reopened just after noon Friday, according to Caltrans.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Route 33 is OPEN from Wheeler Gorge to Route 166. Drive carefully and watch for work crews. Check https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf for latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/cBE9TwFIuM— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 27, 2019