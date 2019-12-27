String of vehicle collisions on Hwy 166 near Cuyama result in multiple injuries Thursday

One person complained of back pain and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance, Carrier said.

Snowy conditions were reported at the time, Carrier added, although he was unsure if weather factored into the collision.

Blustery winter storm brings heavy rain, tornado warning to Santa Barbara County; more rain on the way A winter storm brought one to two inches of rainfall to many parts of Santa Barbara County on Christmas Day, triggering a flood advisory for all parts of the county and a tornado warning along the south coast.

Two-day precipitation totals recorded by the National Weather Service showed that New Cuyama received 0.69 inches between Dec. 25 and 26.

Two additional collisions were reported in Kern County, a Buttonwillow CHP spokesman said.

The first collision involving two sedans occurred at 7:06 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 166 and Klipstein Canyon Road, approximately 20 miles east of New Cuyama, the CHP spokesman said.

Five people received major injuries, he said.

The second collision occurred at 12:10 p.m., when a semitruck carrying propane collided with a four-door sedan near the intersection of Highway 166 and Soda Lake Road, the CHP spokesman said.

Neither propane leaks nor injuries were reported, he said.