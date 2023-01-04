Altar to Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, 2021, Minsky.jpg
Buy Now

A photo of Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado is seen on an altar erected to his memory in front of his house in Guadalupe after he was killed by a stray bullet fired by a police officer in August 2021.

 Dave Minsky, Staff

An investigation by the California Department of Justice determined criminal charges are not warranted in the death of an innocent bystander killed in 2021 by a bullet from Guadalupe police officer’s gun.

Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, 58, who was seated unseen in a vehicle more than 170 feet away, was struck and killed by a bullet fired from a Guadalupe Police Department officer at a fleeing suspect who the officer believed was armed.

Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday said that based on the totality of the circumstances, the DOJ found the evidence did not support criminal charges against the officer.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Guadalupe City Hall, 2018, Sparks.jpg
Buy Now

Guadalupe City Hall houses both the Police Department and Fire Department on opposite ends. The California Department of Justice on Tuesday released a report saying criminal charges are not warranted in the accidental shooting death of Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado by Officer Miguel Jaimes in August 2021.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you