Start Smart class planned by Santa Maria CHP office for new drivers

The Santa Maria California Highway Patrol announced openings for its next Start Smart class on Jan. 13.

Start Smart classes address traffic safety issues directly to newly-licensed young drivers from 15 to 20 years of age and their parents or guardians. Some of the topics in the class include collision avoidance techniques, collision causing elements, driver responsibilities and local collision trends, said CHP Officer Benjamin Smith.

Classes are two hours long and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria.

Anyone who is interested in enrolling their sons or daughters for a free one-time class should make reservations by calling the Santa Maria CHP office at 805-349-8728.

More information about Start Smart classes is available at www.chp.ca.gov. The CHP Start Smart mobile app, which is available for the Apple and Android platforms offers more information about Start Smart and graduated driver license laws along with a section of frequently asked questions.

