Two high schools were locked down Tuesday after a "suspicious subject" was reported on the St. Joseph High School campus, prompting a large law enforcement response.
Both Righetti and St. Joseph high schools were locked down at about 10:15 a.m. following the reports, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Righetti spokesman Kenny Klein said classes resumed at 11:19 a.m. after sheriff's officials asked the high school to shelter in place as a precautionary measure in response to a situation at a neighboring high school.
Last week, Sheriff's Office deputies increased their presences at local schools on Friday, including Righetti, following a vague threat containing the initials "RHS," even though the threat wasn't specific. Officials did not provide information on the origin of the threat.
Tuesday's lockdowns come nearly a week after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, approximately 80 miles west of San Antonio.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.