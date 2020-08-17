Solvang man convicted in 2006 killing of Wayne Shaw granted clemency

Family and victim advocates of a man shot to death in a 2005 Buellton road rage incident are opposing the release of his killer, who was granted clemency in June after serving less than half of a nearly 33-year sentence and is eligible for release in December.
Louis Calvin, 60, of Solvang was granted clemency by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 26, giving him an early chance at receiving parole.
Calvin was one of 34 California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmates who were granted clemency, which includes pardons and commutations, making Calvin eligible for parole nearly 10 years earlier than scheduled. He was originally eligible for parole in March 2030.
He will go before the board for the first time at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in San Quentin State Prison, where he is in custody, according to Luis Patino, a department spokesman. If granted, Calvin will be immediately released.
According to the governor's clemency proclamation, Calvin has expressed sincere remorse and has worked hard to better himself, enrolling in college courses and participating in self-help programs.
Additionally, Calvin has maintained an "exemplary" disciplinary record and has earned commendations from prison staff, Newsom said.
"The guy hasn't done anything to show remorse," said Lee Shaw, 60, who is the victim's brother. "My brother left behind a family of a wife and six kids. He was the sole provider. It was a big time loss for the community."
Calvin, a former Chumash Casino craps dealer, was convicted of manslaughter and three other counts, including shooting from a vehicle, in the killing of Wayne Shaw, 49, of Buellton on March 16, 2005, during an altercation in the parking lot of the Buellton Town Center.
The altercation began on the road minutes earlier when Wayne Shaw became enraged by Calvin's driving and followed him to the parking lot. Wayne Shaw approached Calvin's van and threw a punch, according to a witness, and was killed after he was shot in the neck. Calvin claimed self-defense.
On Oct. 20, 2006, Calvin received an almost eight-year sentence for the charges and additional 25 years for a special allegation that he used a firearm, causing death.
Lee Shaw has been in contact with Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue, who sent written communication to Newsom's office opposing Calvin's commutation prior to the decision in June.
"We felt that the original sentence was proper given the circumstances of the killing of Mr. Shaw and the impact on Mr. Shaw's family," Donahue said.
A grant of clemency doesn't automatically mean early release, according to Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor.
Several factors are considered at parole boards, including whether the inmate shows remorse and understands the seriousness of the offenses and if the crime was committed as a result of significant stress.
In his proclamation, Newsom said he carefully weighed Calvin's conduct in prison, his age and prospects for successful community re-entry.
"Mr. Calvin has dedicated himself to his rehabilitation," Newsom said. "This act of clemency for Mr. Calvin does not minimize or forgive his conduct or the harm it caused."
Wednesday, August 12
ARREST — At 9:17 p.m., Reneill Gabriela Ramirez, 30, was arrested in the area of Depot and Main streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, petty theft and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 11
Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks.
Monday, August 10
INCIDENT — At 10:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1700 block of North Pine Street.
ARREST — At 9:59 p.m., Edgardo Carballo Rivera, 18, was arrested in the 600 block of Enos Drive and was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death or injury.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 9
INCIDENT — At 12:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
ARREST — At 12:17 a.m., Vannessa Marie Allen, 37, was arrested in the area of Lakeview Road and Highway 135 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Saturday, August 8
INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:49 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 300 block of East Oak Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:36 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1100 block of North Concord Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the area of La Salle and Columbus drives.
ARREST — At 10:18 p.m., Adam Ricardo Martinez, 35, was arrested in the Santa Maria riverbed and North Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment, corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a parole violation.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 7
INCIDENT — At 11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1000 block of West Harding Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of North Dejoy Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, August 6
INCIDENT — At 1:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of West Atlantic Place and North Blosser Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:09 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of West Main Street and North Russell Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 7:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Grant Street and North Broadway.
ARREST — At 3:43 a.m., Kalani Mariemokuiki Arvik, 32, was arrested in the 1100 block of Cardiff Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson and warrants.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, August 5
INCIDENT — At 5:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Broadway.
Tuesday, August 4
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Sunday, August 2
ARREST — At 4:17 p.m., Jose C. Hernandez, 55, was arrested in the 1500 block of Highway 166 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury.
Monday, August 3:
INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:13 p.m., Raquel J. Zurita, 23, was arrested in the location of Highway 1 and North Solomon Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, August 1
INCIDENT — At 2:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1800 block of South Citrus Court.
INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of Estes and Farrell drives.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Thursday, July 30
INCIDENT — At 8:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.
Friday, July 31:
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 11:09 p.m., Isaias Garcia-Soriano, 30, was arrested in the area of Curryer and Polk streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury; hit-and-run causing injury; evading a police officer with a disregard for safety; and driving with a suspended license.
ARREST — At 7:50 p.m., Rafael Jiminez Perez, 28, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 and engaging in a sexual act with a child under 10.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 29
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Bunny Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Thornburg and West Stowell Road.
Tuesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Tunnell Street and North Railroad Avenue.
Sunday, July 26
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of East Donovan Road and North McClelland Street.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Chapel Street and North College Drive.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 24
Santa Maria Police received 15 reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of North Railroad and West Calvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of South Vista Del Oro.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of North Larryton Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:24 a.m., Jasmine Garcia, 27, was arrested in the 800 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and a probation violation.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of Lorencita Drive and West Waller Lane.
ARREST — At 11:46 p.m., William P. Anderson, 31, was arrested in the area of Skyway and Autopark drives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and brandishing a weapon, non-firearm.
Monday, July 20
INCIDENT — At 4:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Creston Street.
ARREST — At 11:59 a.m., Donald J. Barrios, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or convicted of a felony, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and unlawful possession of ammunition.
ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., George Ivan Mendoza, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of East Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
* Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 19
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North Concepcion Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 8:45 p.m., Cutberto Guerrero, 55, was arrested in the area East Orchard Street and North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Mikke Moreno, 28, was arrested in the 1900 block of Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Blosser Road and West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Vicente Hernandez, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of Skylark Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, with great bodily injury; and obstruction.
* Santa Maria Police received four calls for fireworks.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:45 p.m., Walter Alexander Morales, 26, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and warrants.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Thursday, July 16
INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of De Gamma Drive and North Magellan Drive.
* Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks
