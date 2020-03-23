You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Solvang man arrested after alleged assault with a deadly weapon

Solvang man arrested after alleged assault with a deadly weapon

{{featured_button_text}}
Elias Murcia-Aplicano

Murcia-Aplicano

 Dave Minsky

A man was arrested Saturday on felony charges after an alleged assault in Solvang hospitalized one person with serious injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies were called to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of Fifth Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

Upon their arrival, deputies found a male who had suffered serious injures and was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital. Details regarding the man's identity and condition were not released. 

Information on the nature of the weapon used in the alleged assault also wasn't released because it would compromise the investigation, Zick said. 

Elias Murcia-Aplicano, 25, of Solvang later was identified as a suspect and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. 

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run collision on Blosser Road identified

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bail. 

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact the Solvang sheriff's station at 805-686-5000. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News