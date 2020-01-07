Solvang councilman Djernaes to pay back personal 2018 campaign loan following small claims suit

Solvang City Council member Chris Djernaes has agreed to pay back a personal loan he borrowed to cover debt from his 2018 campaign, according to court records.
In a small claims settlement filed on Jan. 3 in Superior Court in Santa Maria, Djernaes agreed to repay the $10,000 loan, plus expenses, that he borrowed from Meghan Rose McCarthy, of Yuba City, in 2018.
According to the lawsuit McCarthy filed on Nov. 4, 2019, the loan was made in cash.
Djernaes — who was elected in November 2018 — was put on a payment plan that he verified in writing, according to the lawsuit, but suddenly stopped making payments.
The time period listed in McCarthy's claim is between between Sept. 15 and Dec. 31 of 2018, which is the period McCarthy loaned him the money.
McCarthy, a friend of Djernaes, indicated in her lawsuit that she asked Djernaes to pay the loan back before her claim was filed.
“I gave him a personal loan,” McCarthy said, adding that she drove from the Sacramento area to Santa Maria to file her lawsuit. “I just want my money back.”
Djernaes said he fell behind on payments because he was taking care of his elderly parents and tried to renegotiate with McCarthy.
“Meghan was fantastic and I have nothing but respect for her,” Djernaes said. “She gave me help when I needed help.”
The conditional settlement came as the result of a successful mediation meeting between McCarthy and Djernaes on Friday, according to court documents.
After mediation Djernaes, whose full name is Niels Christian Djernaes, agreed to repay the loan in installments of $250 on the 15th of each month for 12 months until January 2021 followed by a final balloon payment of $7,115.
In California, plaintiffs can’t seek amounts higher than $10,000 in small claims court.
McCarthy, however, said Djernaes agreed to repay $3,800 in addition to the $10,000 sought in her lawsuit.
Djernaes will send payments via PayPal, which was agreed to in the original plan.
If Djernaes fails to pay the promised amount on its due date, the loan goes into default, according to the lawsuit.
California campaign finance rules state that candidates are required to disclose personal finances -- including loans -- on Form 700, or statement of economic interests.
However, Djernaes made no indication of McCarthy's personal loan on the Form 700 he filed during his campaign.
A spokesman for the California Fair Political Practices Commission said on Tuesday that his agency has not received any complaints regarding Djernaes' lawsuit.