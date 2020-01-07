Solvang councilman Djernaes to pay back personal 2018 campaign loan following small claims suit

McCarthy, a friend of Djernaes, indicated in her lawsuit that she asked Djernaes to pay the loan back before her claim was filed.

“I gave him a personal loan,” McCarthy said, adding that she drove from the Sacramento area to Santa Maria to file her lawsuit. “I just want my money back.”

Djernaes said he fell behind on payments because he was taking care of his elderly parents and tried to renegotiate with McCarthy.

“Meghan was fantastic and I have nothing but respect for her,” Djernaes said. “She gave me help when I needed help.”

The conditional settlement came as the result of a successful mediation meeting between McCarthy and Djernaes on Friday, according to court documents.

After mediation Djernaes, whose full name is Niels Christian Djernaes, agreed to repay the loan in installments of $250 on the 15th of each month for 12 months until January 2021 followed by a final balloon payment of $7,115.

In California, plaintiffs can’t seek amounts higher than $10,000 in small claims court.

McCarthy, however, said Djernaes agreed to repay $3,800 in addition to the $10,000 sought in her lawsuit.

