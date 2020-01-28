Solvang councilman Chris Djernaes investigated by Fair Political Practices Commission for potential campaign disclosure violations

Solvang City Council member Chris Djernaes is being investigated by state officials over a personal loan he allegedly failed to disclose during his 2018 campaign, according to a notification letter from the California Fair Political Practices Commission.
The letter, which was sent by the enforcement division of the FPPC on Jan. 9, informed Djernaes of a commission-initiated investigation regarding his potential violations of the statement of economic interests disclosure provision of the Political Reform Act.
"At this time, we have not made any determination about the possible violations," the letter read. "We are simply providing you with this information as a courtesy and may be contacting you to discuss the matter."
The investigation stemmed from a small claims lawsuit filed by Yuba City resident Meghan McCarthy, who made Djernaes a $10,000 personal loan during his campaign.
In the lawsuit, which was filed on Nov. 4, 2019 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, McCarthy alleged that Djernaes failed to pay her back despite her asking him to do so.
Djernaes has since agreed to repay the $10,000, plus an additional $3,800, according to settlement filed on Jan. 3, 2020.
Elected officials are required to disclose personal finances -- including loans -- on Form 700, or statement of economic interests, in order to ensure transparency and inform the public that they aren't making decisions that are deemed conflicts of interest.
Djernaes was elected to a four-year term on city council in November 2018.
Djernaes claims he's being investigated due to an ongoing feud he has with former council woman Joan Jamieson, who he accuses of running a shadow government through the planning department.
"Attacking me was always a red herring to deflect from internal investigations," Djernaes said in an email.