A Solvang Animal Rescue operator who was ordered to have no contact with her neighbors in June was found in violation of her probation terms after allegedly disrupting her neighbors with loud noises caught on surveillance tapes, according to testimony Tuesday at the Santa Maria Superior Court.
Julia Jane DiSieno, 58, has been on informal probation since June 14, a day after being sentenced for unlawful firearm activity and violating court orders following a weeklong trial in May. During that trial, she was acquitted of seven counts of threatening and stalking her neighbors. She was sentenced to two years of informal probation, meaning she did not have to continually check in with a probation officer.
On July 31, DiSieno was charged with violating probation -- a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace by loud noise -- specifically, disturbing her neighbors Richard and Mary Nohr, according to the complaint filed by Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
During Tuesday's probation violation hearing, Mary Nohr testified to the incident in question that occurred around 9 p.m. June 14. She identified DiSieno's voice captured in an audio recording and testified how the statements in the recording upset her, according to Deputy District Attorney Steven Li.
Based on Nohr's testimony, Judge John McGregor found DiSieno was in violation of her orders to not molest, annoy, threaten or harm the Nohrs.
After the hearing, McGregor changed her informal probation sentence to formal probation and handed down a suspended sentence of 60 days in Santa Barbara County Jail. DiSieno was not remanded into custody Tuesday.
Since her sentence was suspended, the judge now can choose to impose the 60-day jail sentence during the term of her formal probation if there is a new violation in the future. If DiSieno does not break the law during this period and fulfills the terms of her probation, the jail sentence can be dismissed.
DiSieno's next court date is Dec. 6 for review.
As part of the terms of her now-formal probation, DiSieno must pay a probation supervision fee and must report to probation.
Throughout DiSieno's misdemeanor trial in May, the prosecution maintained that DiSieno threatened and harassed her neighbors for months because she saw them as her "enemies," while her defense attorney Kevin Dubrall argued that her neighbors targeted DiSieno because they disliked the animal rescue shelter she operated on her Carriage Drive property.