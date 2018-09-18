After having her new misdemeanor case dismissed last week by the prosecution, the prosecution will instead proceed with a probation violation hearing for Solvang Animal Rescue founder Julia DiSieno.
DiSieno, 58, was charged July 31 by the District Attorney's Office with one count of disturbing the peace by loud noise -- specifically, her neighbors Richard and Mary Nohr -- on June 14, according to her complaint.
The new misdemeanor case was filed two months after DiSieno was acquitted of threatening and assaulting her neighbors. DiSieno, however, was convicted of disobeying court orders after police found a police baton in her bedroom, for which she was sentenced to two years informal probation.
A trial date was originally planned for Sept. 24 but was canceled last week, after the prosecution announced that it will be dismissing her new misdemeanor case but instead will pursue a possible probation violation.
DiSieno's probation violation hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 30 in Department 6 of the Santa Maria Superior Court.