Social media threat against Fesler Junior High deemed 'not credible' by Santa Maria Police

A social media post Thursday that threatened violence against Fesler Junior High School was investigated and determined not to be credible by Santa Maria Police.
The investigation started Thursday morning when Fesler Junior High School officials notified Santa Maria Police of the social media post, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
Additionally, school officials notified staff and parents of students at Fesler, according to Principal Mark Palmerston.
School officials and Santa Maria Police promptly investigated the incident and determined that the alleged threat was posted to a Snapchat account belonging to a Fesler student.
Further investigation revealed the student's 15-year-old brother — who is not a Fesler student — was the one who made the post, although officers determined that it wasn't credible after interviewing the boy, Mengel said, adding no arrests were made.
Mengel said officers and school staff received "absolute cooperation" from the parents.
In his alert sent out Thursday, Palmerston urged students and parents to report any conversations they hear regarding school violence to the police.
"I want to assure our students parents and staff that we take this situation serious," Palmerston said. "Conversations and/or joking about school violence is not safe for anyone."