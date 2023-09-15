Santa Maria Police remind drivers there is never a safe time to drink and drive, and this weekend such a decision will be met with increased enforcement from the Santa Maria Police Department.
The Traffic Unit of the SMPD will conduct saturation patrols looking for drivers who are operating a vehicle impaired and putting others at risk, as well as operate a Sobriety and Driver's License Checkpoint in the city.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to promote public safety; increase awareness of the dangers associated with drinking and driving, and serves as a deterrent to potential impaired and unlicensed drivers.