SMPD names lavender oil as irritant splashed in officer's face during church fire incident; suspect facing assault charges

A Santa Maria Police officer splashed in the face with a liquid irritant by a man allegedly burning items in a church Jan. 1 was treated for exposure to lavender essential oil, according to officials.

Officers responded to a report of a person setting fire to objects in front of an altar at a church in the 400 block of East Church Street shortly after 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Church staff was preparing for a service when they confronted the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Cristobal Zarate of Santa Maria, who walked out of the building incoherently uttering words, according to police.

Zarate was spotted by officers within a few minutes walking near the intersection of Miller and Cook streets but refused to stop and told officers not to touch him, police said.

As an officer tried to detain Zarate, he splashed lavender essential oil in the officer’s eyes, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Sylvester Swain.

