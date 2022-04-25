042522 homicide investigation

Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating a homicide after a 61-year-old man was found deceased inside of his car near Main Street and Hanson Way shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

A 61-year-old man was found dead Saturday with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle near Main Street and Hanson Way in Santa Maria, launching a homicide investigation. 

Santa Maria Police officers were dispatched to the intersection upon reports of a person who had sustained gunshot wounds and located the deceased male at about 10:20 a.m. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle parked on the side of the road, according to Lt. Russ Mengel. 

Officials are withholding the identity of the victim until family is first notified.

An initial investigation determined that the shooting occurred hours before and several people heard the gunshots but no one called to report the shooting, according to Mengel. He added it's Santa Maria's third homicide this year. 

Officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Santa Maria Police Sgt. Todd Logan at 805-928-3781, ext. 2532. 

Santa Maria teen killed in Friday shooting at Town Center parking structure
0
0
0
2
0