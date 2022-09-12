The Santa Maria Police Department investigated a potentially threatening phone call made to Santa Maria High School shortly after 11 a.m., Monday morning.
A SMHS staff member received a phone call around 11:05 a.m. from an unidentified person, who used language that was deemed to be potentially threatening. SMPD was notified and all entrances to the campus, located at 901 S Broadway, were secured and students were only allowed to enter campus only through the Camino Colegio entrance.
Investigating SMPD officers informed the school that the threat was non-credible and that additional measures like a lock-down were not needed.