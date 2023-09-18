The Santa Maria Police Department announced the arrest of three drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence while conducting a DUI checkpoint at the 100 block of South Broadway on Saturday night.
Sixteen drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. A total of 109 vehicles were screened, and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to SMPD.