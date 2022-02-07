Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department's Special Enforcement Team seized over $1 million worth of narcotics during a raid involving two locations in San Luis Obispo last week.
Around 11 a.m. Feb. 3, officers discovered a slew of narcotics while executing a search warrant at a residence in the 20 block of Chorro Street, department officials said Monday.
The discovered substances included around 2 pounds each of fentanyl and cocaine, 11.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 12,000 doses of LSD, 38,000 Adderall pills, 32,000 Oxycontin pills, 9,000 Xanax pills, 35 grams of ketamine, 176.5 grams of marijuana concentrate, 35 pounds of marijuana, 4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, and additional substances believed to be controlled substances, according to the Police Department.
Special Enforcement Team detectives seized additional evidence of narcotics sales and trafficking while serving a related search warrant at a second location in the 500 block of Dartmouth Drive in San Luis Obispo, with assistance by the SLO Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.
Aurelio Oliveros was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $500,000 for the following charges: possession of narcotic controlled substances for sale; sale and transportation of narcotic controlled substances; possession of controlled substances for sale; and sale and transportation of controlled substances.