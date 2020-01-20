SLO County sheriff's officials search for suspect following armed robbery in Oceano

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm and robbed an Oceano gas station Monday morning, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.

Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred just before 9 a.m. at the Oceano Market/Valero Gas Station in the 1700 block of Front Street, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Witnesses told deputies that a male suspect entered the store, approached the clerk and brandished a handgun while demanding money.

Cipolla said the suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt in the incident, he added.