SLO County sheriff's officials search for suspect following armed robbery in Oceano

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm and robbed an Oceano gas station Monday morning, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.
Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred just before 9 a.m. at the Oceano Market/Valero Gas Station in the 1700 block of Front Street, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Witnesses told deputies that a male suspect entered the store, approached the clerk and brandished a handgun while demanding money.
Cipolla said the suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt in the incident, he added.
The suspect, who is described as an adult Hispanic male with an average build wearing dark blue or black clothing and sunglasses, was last seen getting into a midsize Honda coupe with another man and heading south toward Los Berros Road.
Detectives and patrol deputies are actively investigating the case.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.