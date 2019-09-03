Two wanted men were taken into custody Monday in rural Arroyo Grande after they were apprehended by a K-9 deputy following a short vehicle pursuit and crash, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said.
About 5 p.m., deputies were called to the 1700 block of Hi Mountain Road for a reported disturbance involving a wanted fugitive who was seen leaving the area in a gray car, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Deputies spotted the car leaving Hi Mountain Road near Lopez Drive and attempted to stop the vehicle, leading to a short pursuit when the driver failed to yield.
The driver failed to make a turn from Orcutt Road onto Tiffany Ranch Road and crashed the vehicle, Cipolla said.
Two suspects fled, and one was taken into custody near the crash with the assistance of a sheriff’s K-9, although the second initially escaped.
A subsequent search with the K-9 turned up the second suspect on a nearby property.
Cipolla said a shotgun was located inside the vehicle, and a records check revealed felony arrest warrants had been issued for both men.
Christopher Clarke Greenman Jr. and Craig Michael Stephens, both 35 and neither with a permanent address, were arrested on the warrants as well as on suspicion of evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.