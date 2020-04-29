Shotgun blast injures Guadalupe man in shooting early Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Guadalupe man was airlifted to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning after another man fired on him with a shotgun at close range.

Guadalupe Police responded shortly after midnight to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 900 block of Escalante Street, where they found Jafeth Alexis Ayala Mora with a gunshot wound, according to Police Chief Michael Cash.

Mora told police that just before he was shot, a man exited a dark-colored Dodge Charger, approached him and asked, "Where are you from?" before shooting Mora point-blank with a round of birdshot and fleeing the scene.

The round struck Mora in the shoulder, said Cash, adding he was airlifted by CalSTAR to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Several 9-millimeter rounds were fired, but there were no reports of additional victims or property damage, Cash said.

No suspects have been identified or arrested, and police are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.