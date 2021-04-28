A 28-year-old male who died on April 22 after he was found with multiple gunshots in his vehicle on West Maple Avenue has been identified by police as Lompoc resident Alfredo Vargas.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue, where they located Vargas in a vehicle, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

Vargas was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Magallon said there is not enough information to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

A 2006 blue Chevy Malibu that was reported stolen out of Santa Maria on April 20 was spotted near the scene around the time of the shooting, Magallon said. The vehicle was later found burned on Legge Avenue.

A blue Malibu was reported stolen near the intersection of East Boone and South School streets at 7:14 a.m. on April 20, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores, who did not confirm whether it was the vehicle found burned.

Anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.