A shooting near West Alvin Avenue caused officials to lock down two schools shortly after noon Monday, but a school official said there was never a dangerous situation on either campus.

Santa Maria Police Department had no information to release on the shooting, other than a shooting took place in the neighborhood and someone was injured, but there were no deaths.

“They’re still working on it,” Sgt. Matthew Kline said about 2:15 p.m. “There’s a lot going on right now.”

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

