A shooting near West Alvin Avenue caused officials to lock down two schools shortly after noon Monday, but a school official said there was never a dangerous situation on either campus.
Santa Maria Police Department had no information to release on the shooting, other than a shooting took place in the neighborhood and someone was injured, but there were no deaths.
“They’re still working on it,” Sgt. Matthew Kline said about 2:15 p.m. “There’s a lot going on right now.”
Police asked El Camino Junior High School to lock down about 12:20 p.m., Santa Maria-Bonita School District spokeswoman Maggie White said, so students and staff were directed to shelter in place.
Shortly after that, Robert Bruce Elementary School went into lockdown mode, she said, and students and staff at both schools remained inside, with doors and access gates locked.
The lockdowns were lifted about an hour later after police deemed the area secure.
“Administrators at both schools will reach out to the families of any students who may have concerns or feelings of anxiety after hearing or seeing today’s nearby emergency situation,” White said. “Counselors and support providers will be available at the schools if necessary.”