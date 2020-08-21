Shooting at Vons gas station in Nipomo leaves suspect dead, no other injuries

A man wearing body armor was killed Friday after he fired shots randomly, then shot at responding officers at the Vons gas station in Nipomo, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department spokesman said.
No one was injured in the incident, and investigators are unsure of the man's motive or how many shots he fired, but his name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the West Tefft Street shopping center about 11:15 a.m. following reports of shots fired and witnesses reported a man indiscriminately firing a handgun in the parking lot, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
When deputies arrived, the man entered the gas station at the corner of West Tefft Street and Mary Avenue, reportedly firing shots inside as employees took shelter in an interior office.
The man subsequently left the building and began shooting at officers surrounding the station, prompting two deputies and a California Highway Patrol officer to return fire, killing the suspect, Cipolla said.
Although no one was injured by the shooter, deputies are searching buildings for bullet holes and investigating whether the suspect fired several rounds that became embedded in the door of a first responder's vehicle.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the event or who has video of the incident to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4500.
Cipolla said that at one point, the suspect stopped a black four-door hatchback vehicle on West Tefft just east of Mary Avenue and spoke to the driver before it drove away.
"We don't know if he was trying to carjack that individual or not, but [we] ask that individual who made contact with the shooter to call us as well," Cipolla said.
In addition to sheriff's deputies, detectives and Special Enforcement Detail, officers from the CHP, members of the Regional SWAT Team, FBI agents, California Fish & Wildlife officers and Cal Fire units responded to the scene along with a Bearcat armored vehicle and a K-9 unit.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.