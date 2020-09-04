Sheriff's standoff in Orcutt ends with no arrests, no injuries

A four-hour standoff in Orcutt ended with no arrests and no injuries after Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a mental health-related call Thursday evening.
Deputies responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis in their residence in the area of Foxenwood Drive and Old Mill Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A shelter-in-place order was issued at 8 p.m. for the area while a deputy and a member of the Crisis Intervention Team talked with the unidentified resident for hours.
At one point, the resident was in possession of a firearm but put the weapon down and never made any threats to the public, according to Zick. The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly before 11:30 p.m.
The Crisis intervention Team followed up with the person on Friday, taking possession of the weapons, and connecting the person with necessary support, according to Zick.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.