Sheriff's standoff in Orcutt ends with no arrests, no injuries

A four-hour standoff in Orcutt ended with no arrests and no injuries after Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a mental health-related call Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to a call of a person experiencing a mental health crisis in their residence in the area of Foxenwood Drive and Old Mill Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

A shelter-in-place order was issued at 8 p.m. for the area while a deputy and a member of the Crisis Intervention Team talked with the unidentified resident for hours. 

At one point, the resident was in possession of a firearm but put the weapon down and never made any threats to the public, according to Zick. The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly before 11:30 p.m. 

The Crisis intervention Team followed up with the person on Friday, taking possession of the weapons, and connecting the person with necessary support, according to Zick. 

