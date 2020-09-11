Sheriff's custody deputy sued by former inmate, accused of sexual misconduct in federal lawsuit

A former Santa Barbara County Jail inmate has filed a federal lawsuit against a sheriff's custody deputy who is accused of sexually abusing her while she was incarcerated in 2017.

The plaintiff, named as Jane Doe 2, claimed sheriff's custody Deputy Gabriel Castro, 48, of Ventura, sexually assaulted her and violated her civil rights while she was incarcerated from May 2017 to October 2017, when she was discharged from the Main Jail.

The plaintiff has not been identified due to the nature of the sexual assault accusations.

Doe is seeking a judgment against Castro, as well as punitive damages, attorneys' fees and costs for bringing the lawsuit that was filed Sept. 8 at federal court in Los Angeles.

Sheriff's employee Salvador Vargas Jr., 34, of Santa Maria, who worked as a social worker/discharge planner, is also accused of using his position of power to sexually assault other female inmates and was sued by a second female inmate in a separate federal lawsuit filed in May.

Both Castro and Vargas were arrested on Feb. 21 and are facing criminal charges related to the same allegations. Vargas was booked into the Ventura County Jail and Vargas was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000 for both men, who were released less than a week after their arrests.