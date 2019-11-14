{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office officials arrested two men on suspicion of weapons and narcotics violations following a search of their Lompoc home Wednesday. 

Fifty-one-year-old Kenneth H. Frederick and 34-year-old John T. Hamilton, both of Lompoc, were arrested after members of the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the 400 block of Coronado Drive, according to Public Information Officer Raquel Zick, adding that the warrant was related to suspected narcotics sales and illegal and unlicensed cannabis activities.

Inside the home, Zick said, police located approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine, handgun ammunition, body armor, several pounds of dried and processed marijuana, packaging materials and items indicating illegal and undocumented sales.

Approximately $30,000 in cash was also seized from the residence, Zick said. 

According to Zick, Frederick was detained during a nearby traffic stop pursuant to the search warrant and was subsequently arrested as a result of the items found during the search of the home.

Hamilton was initially detained during the stop but arrested after he was allegedly caught with pepper spray, she said.

Zick added that he was arrested because it's against the law for a felon to possess pepper spray. 

Frederick and Hamilton were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Frederick was booked on suspicion of narcotics violations and being a felon in possession of ammunition and body armor. His bail was set at $250,000.

Hamilton was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of pepper spray, and his bail was set at $20,000. 

