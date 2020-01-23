Sheriff's Office releases footage of suspect, getaway car wanted in connection to armed robbery at Oceano gas station

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released surveillance camera footage that allegedly shows the suspect and getaway car wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Oceano gas station earlier in the week.

Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery that occurred just before 9 a.m. at the Oceano Market/Valero Gas Station in the 1700 block of Front Street, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Witnesses told deputies that a male suspect entered the store, approached the clerk and brandished a handgun while demanding money.

No one was hurt, but the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, Cipolla said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SLO County sheriff's officials search for suspect following armed robbery in Oceano Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm and robbed an Oceano gas station of cash on Monday morning, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male with an average build wearing dark blue or black clothing and sunglasses.