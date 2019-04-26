A suspected illegal cannabis manufacturing operation in Carpinteria was raided Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team, which then launched an investigation into another facility near Lompoc that detectives believe to be connected to the first.
The Carpinteria operation had been the subject of a “lengthy investigation” involving an invalid cannabis license and several neighborhood complaints, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Cannabis Compliance Team served a search warrant at the facility in the 5800 block of Via Real and officers reported locating about 35,000 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, along with about 200 pounds of dried product.
“The facility also appeared to have an inoperable odor mitigation system and large commercial generators, which appeared to be used to offset the power required to operate the facility,” read a portion of a report from Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. “Upon conclusion of the investigation, all planted cannabis was eradicated, and the dried product and other evidence was seized.”
The next day, on Thursday, the Cannabis Compliance Team served a search warrant at a suspected grow in the 2100 block of Sweeney Road, less than a mile east of Lompoc.
That site, which the Sheriff’s Office reported as related to the Via Real operation, was registered under a different name. Although no planted cannabis was located at that site, the location was being actively prepped for an approximate 29-acre outdoor cannabis grow, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The owner of the Sweeney Road operation declined to meet with detectives at the time of the search warrant service, but a court date for his mandatory appearance was provided to his attorney’s office, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Sheriff’s Office provided no further details, citing the active nature of the investigation.
The Santa Barbara County Cannabis Compliance Team was founded in June 2018 and consists of personnel from several county departments. The team primarily focuses on unlicensed and illegal cannabis operations within the county.
Aiding the team in this week’s operations was the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Narcotics Team and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.