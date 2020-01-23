Sheriff's Office mourns death of 2-year-old patrol K-9 following emergency surgery

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies are mourning the death of Chop — a 2-year-old German shepherd patrol K-9 trained in human scent detection and building/open area searches — following emergency surgery Wednesday.
The K-9 experienced a medical emergency and was rushed to surgery but didn't survive, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Born in Germany, Chop was brought to the Sheriff's Office with funding from the Sheriff's Benevolent Posse's Project Deputy Dog program.
Chop was the second dog purchased for the Sheriff's Office, thanks to a donation from Reece and Christine Duca of Carpinteria, who named Chop after a close family friend, Zick said.
The Ducas wanted to give back to the K-9 program after an experience in February 2017, when a sheriff's K-9 team located two suspects hiding under their house.
Chop initially completed training at Inglis Police Dog Academy in Oxnard and was partnered with sheriff's Deputy Shane Moore.
Both Chop and Moore graduated from patrol school in 2019 after completing 200 hours of "intense" training in which Chop received training in handler protection, apprehension and other skills, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Besides spending an immense amount of time training, the duo worked and lived together, Zick said.
They patrolled together for the past 11 months, she added.
"It was apparent in his young career that he loved going to work," said Zick, who described Chop as an excellent K-9. "His mere presence caused the surrender and apprehension of many offenders."
In his announcement to Sheriff's Office employees, Sheriff Bill Brown asked that they keep Moore and the rest of the K-9 family in their thoughts during a difficult time.
For more information about Project Deputy Dog and the sheriff's K-9 unit, visit sbsheriffsposse.org.