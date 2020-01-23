Sheriff's Office mourns death of 2-year-old patrol K-9 following emergency surgery

+2 Santa Maria Police K-9 finds meth, cocaine in vehicle's hidden compartment during traffic stop A police dog conducting a search of a vehicle following a DUI arrest on Sunday night allegedly revealed thousands of dollars worth of drugs inside a hidden compartment, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.

The Ducas wanted to give back to the K-9 program after an experience in February 2017, when a sheriff's K-9 team located two suspects hiding under their house.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both Chop and Moore graduated from patrol school in 2019 after completing 200 hours of "intense" training in which Chop received training in handler protection, apprehension and other skills, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Besides spending an immense amount of time training, the duo worked and lived together, Zick said.

They patrolled together for the past 11 months, she added.

"It was apparent in his young career that he loved going to work," said Zick, who described Chop as an excellent K-9. "His mere presence caused the surrender and apprehension of many offenders."