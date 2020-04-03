Sheriff’s Office adjusts staffing after deputies test positive for COVID-19

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19 A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to patrol at the Santa Maria Station is recovering at home after testing positive for …

County public health officials have reported 139 coronavirus cases and one death from the disease since March 15.

Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has re-evaluated how to maintain its readiness while still conducting business as usual during the pandemic.

Patrol officers still maintain normal 12-hour shifts, and no mandatory overtime policies have been implemented, although some officers have volunteered for overtime to cover shifts.

Planned vacations have been canceled, however, because there’s nowhere to go, Zick said.

“We’re still fully functioning,” Zick said. “We just changed the way we work to ensure that people are able to prevent spread.”

The biggest shift made by the Sheriff’s Office is moving to centralized scheduling. Supervisors have taken over scheduling and shifting staff throughout the county to positions that need to be covered.

Normally, scheduling is handled at individual stations, although supervisors are trying to keep deputies at a particular station similarly assigned, Zick added.

A ready reserve force of deputies was formed, which involves taking those assigned to specific units, such as detectives, and putting them back on patrol, if needed.