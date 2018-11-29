A man listed as one of Santa Barbara County sheriff's Most Wanted suspects earlier this month was nabbed outside an Orcutt pizza restaurant Wednesday, where he was reportedly passed out in his car, under the influence of a controlled substance, with the engine still running.
At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Giovanni's Pizza on Clark Avenue in Orcutt to check the welfare of a subject who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was slumped over the center console of his vehicle.
The subject left the area before officers arrived but was spotted driving westbound on Clark Avenue. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop to check on the driver.
The driver was identified as 43-year-old Gary McCluer, of Lompoc, and he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies also discovered he had multiple warrants for his arrest.
Inside McCluer's vehicle deputies found drug paraphernalia, heroin and multiple prescription medications. The vehicle also had license plates registered to an unrelated vehicle, along with stolen registration tags from a third vehicle.
McCluer has been wanted by officials since September on the following charges: identity theft, forgery, obstructing/resisting an executive officer and probation violation.
McCluer was arrested on all of his outstanding warrants, as well as several new charges. He is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.