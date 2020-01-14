You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's detective receives Red Cross award for saving the life of Orcutt toddler

Sheriff's detective receives Red Cross award for saving the life of Orcutt toddler

Detective Christopher MacAuley

From left, American Red Cross Central California Region CEO Tony Briggs presented Detective Chris MacAuley with the Red Cross Lifesaving Award with the help of Red Cross Board Chairman Robert Rauchhaus on Tuesday. 

 Contributed Photo, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

A Santa Barbara County detective was awarded Tuesday for his efforts in saving the life of a 1-year-old child in Orcutt last June, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said. 

Detective Christopher MacAuley received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award during a ceremony at Sheriff's Office headquarters attended by family, friends and co-workers. 

American Red Cross Central California Region CEO Tony Briggs and board chair Robert Rauchhaus, along with Sheriff Bill Brown, presented MacAuley with the award for his June 21, 2019, actions on that saved the child's life, spokesman Erik Raney said. 

MacAuley, a 10-year Sheriff's Office veteran who is stationed at the Santa Maria Substation, was patrolling the 3300 block of Orcutt Road when he was flagged down by a distraught father carrying his limp 1-year-old child, Raney said.  

After determining the child was unconscious and not breathing, Raney said, MacAuley relied on his first responder training and quickly administered back blows, chest compressions and an airway finger sweep on the child. 

After the finger sweep, MacAuley dislodged a small piece of plastic the child had ingested, Raney said. 

Raney added that MacAuley's timely actions allowed the child to breathe and quickly recover, and were instrumental in saving the child's life. 

MacAuley said he'd never seen a look as horrifying as the face of the father when he handed his child to him. 

"I am just glad that I was there and able to get the child breathing again," MacAuley said. "I am [as] relieved as the father." 

