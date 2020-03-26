You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's calls for service, jail bookings drop; domestic disturbances increase amid coroanvirus pandemic

The number of jail inmates, bookings and calls for service, has dropped in Santa Barbara County while calls about domestic disturbances increased since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared on March 11. 

Sheriff Bill Brown said this week that arrests/jail bookings, calls for service and emergency medical calls have dropped "considerably" as a result of changes adopted by the Sheriff's Office to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

Arrests that lead to jail bookings dropped to 42 last weekend compared to 137 on an average weekend, Brown said. 

Additionally, Brown reported 277 calls to the Sheriff's Office over the weekend, compared to 382 received one month ago on a similar weekend -- a 28% reduction. 

There was an "uptick" in domestic disturbance calls, however, that is "unsurprisingly" a result of people staying at home, Brown said. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 20 that requires residents to stay at home with some limited exceptions, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Since March 15, at least 26 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, according to public health officials. 

Brown attributes the drop in bookings to the efforts of patrol deputies, who have been encouraged to limit arrests to keep people out of jail. 

The California Health and Safety Code allows Sheriff's deputies to enforce the stay at home order, Brown said, although they are relying more on compliance from the public instead of enforcement. 

If it comes to enforcement, Brown said deputies are likely to first give someone an explanation then, if necessary, a warning and possibly a misdemeanor citation. 

A person can ultimately be arrested and jailed for noncompliance, Brown said. 

In addition to the drop in bookings, the number of jail inmates in the county has dropped to 766, the lowest number in more than a decade, according to Brown. 

In the past week, 26 inmates were released early and several more are being considered for alternatives other than jail.

The drop in the jail population is mainly attributed to ongoing jail reduction efforts, according to Sheriff's spokesperson Raquel Zick. 

Some inmates, however, are being "triaged," or considered for early release based on how serious their crimes were, Brown said. 

Some early releases may also come as a result of cooperation between members of the local criminal justice system to move inmates out of jail. 

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the Sheriff's Office instituted a policy of releasing inmates 21 days before their original sentence ends, while inmates who are more likely to re-offend are required to stay an additional nine days. 

Those with sentences under 21 days are required to serve at least one-third of their sentence before they're released, Brown said. 

