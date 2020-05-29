Sheriff identifies Nipomo woman found dead inside residence

The San Luis Obispo County Department has identified Debra Glenn, 68, as the Nipomo woman found dead Wednesday in a residence on Tefft Street.
Deputies found Glenn's body inside a residence in the 100 block of Tefft Street at 2:30 p.m. and are investigating the death as suspicious, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Results of an autopsy, which was conducted Thursday, along with a toxicology report are still pending, Cipolla said.
A GoFundMe page was set up by relatives Thursday to cover funeral expenses.
This story will be updated with further information as it becomes available.
