Sheriff identifies Nipomo woman found dead inside residence
Sheriff identifies Nipomo woman found dead inside residence

The San Luis Obispo County Department has identified Debra Glenn, 68, as the Nipomo woman found dead Wednesday in a residence on Tefft Street.

Deputies found Glenn's body inside a residence in the 100 block of Tefft Street at 2:30 p.m. and are investigating the death as suspicious, according to spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

Results of an autopsy, which was conducted Thursday, along with a toxicology report are still pending, Cipolla said. 

A GoFundMe page was set up by relatives Thursday to cover funeral expenses. 

This story will be updated with further information as it becomes available.

