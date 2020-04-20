You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff has booked, released nearly half of those arrested since coronavirus emergency order
alert top story

Sheriff has booked, released nearly half of those arrested since coronavirus emergency order

Nearly half of those arrested by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies since an April 6 statewide emergency order was issued to control the spread of COVID-19, have been released with citations instead of spending time behind bars.

The California Judicial Council issued the set of emergency rules that includes one ordering zero bail amounts for people arrested for certain felonies and misdemeanors, forcing deputies to release them as soon as they are booked. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

The rule, specifically designated rule No. 4, sets a bail amount of $0 for all felonies and misdemeanors, and even some probation violations, with the exception of "serious" crimes. 

Exceptions include, among others, crimes such as violating protective orders, looting and violent crimes. 

The council's orders followed an emergency order by Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Carrozzo that suspended most hearings, including for bail, and closed most courtrooms. 

Out of 182 people who were booked into the Main Jail from April 7 to 19, 90 were cited, then released, including 34 from North County, according to logs. 

Of those who were cited and released, 39 were booked, cited and released based on emergency rule No. 4 — including 13 from North County. 

The citations issued under the emergency rule are for crimes for which a suspect would normally spend time in jail including auto theft, illegal possession of firearms, failure to appear for court and certain warrants. 

The Sheriff's Office had a similar practice of booking then releasing suspects even before the emergency rule but for lesser crimes, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

When a person is arrested, they're still taken to the Main Jail on Calle Real for the booking process, which includes getting fingerprinted and their picture taken, then released, according to Zick. 

Even if a suspect is arrested in Santa Maria, they're driven one hour south to the jail and booked, Zick said. 

After the booking, an arrestee is released with a citation, which is essentially a promise to appear in court. 

The emergency rule also has significantly reduced the jail population. 

Currently, the jail has 591 inmates in custody, which is the lowest since the 1970s, according to Zick. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow the 'Coronavirus Latest' online, bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News