Santa Maria Police Department detectives arrested five sex offenders for parole violations Wednesday during a citywide enforcement operation.
During the operation, detectives contacted, interviewed and searched 11 sex offenders living within the city, a department spokesman said. The detectives were assisted by state parole officers and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
One of the sex offenders was found to have child pornography in his possession, the spokesman said. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of possession of child pornography as well as violation of parole.